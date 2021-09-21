Maruti Suzuki introduces ‘Kam se Kaam Banega’ campaign, focusing on fuel-efficient cars

Maruti Suzuki has announced its new campaign - Kam se Kaam Banega, as it completes 3 decades of leadership of producing the country's most fuel-efficient cars.

Maruti Suzuki Kam se kaam banega

 

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in the country. The brand has just completed 3 decades while leading the chart for offering the most fuel-efficient cars in India. The company has now announced its new campaign – Kam se Kaam Banega. Under this, the brand plans to carry forward its legacy and narrative of producing the most fuel-efficient cars in the country. According to the company, new campaign is an extension of the ‘People Technology’ campaign that was introduced earlier.

The ‘Kam se Kaam Banega’ campaign revolves around the customer demands of high fuel efficiency from their vehicles while not wishing to miss out on the performance and safety aspects. With a testimony to offer them all, Maruti Suzuki will now be following the approach of the aforementioned campaign. The brand is working in close coordination with the parent company – Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, to develop and promote environment-friendly products.

Currently, the brand is operating on four different technologies to achieve desired results and offer the consumers a product that meets their expectations. The technologies are – Smart Hybrid Technology, S-CNG, K-Series Engines, and Heartect Platforms. The brand claims that it has recorded up to 30% increment in fuel-efficiency numbers across its product range in the last decade.

Smart Hybrid
The Smart Hybrid technology comprises a dual-battery setup including a Li-ion battery for torque assist, idle start-stop system, and brake energy regeneration. It enhances the overall driving performance while reducing fuel consumption. Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers the Smart Hybrid tech on its numerous models – Ciaz, S-Cross, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza AT, Baleno, and XL6.

S-CNG Technology
The S-CNG technology offers the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit to the customers. S-CNG vehicles also get dual ECU for better performance and enhanced safety. It is offered on Alto, Celerio, S-PRESSO, WagonR, Ertiga, and EECO.

K-Series Engines
Currently available in four different variants across Maruti Suzuki’s line-up – K10B, K12M, K15B and K12N, every Maruti Suzuki car is powered by a K-Series engine, which ensures both performance and frugality.

HEARTECT Platform
Built with high-tensile steel, the HEARTECT platform features better impact absorption in the event of a mishap. The HEARTECT platform also offers improved NVH levels and increased body stiffness. Moreover, with the lightweight architecture, Maruti Suzuki cars have improved power-to-weight ratio and fuel efficiency

