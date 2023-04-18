Maruti Suzuki India’s value-added initiatives record strong growth

In the financial year 2022-2023 Maruti Suzuki Subscribe registered a year-on-year growth of 292 percent in car subscriptions.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the addition of value-added initiatives such as smart finance with an aim of scaling up its capabilities. The company claims to be backed by an assurance of 25 million customers and claims to offer the joy of mobility to all. The company’s value-added initiatives such as Smart Finance, Subscribe and Rewards to the changing needs of customers.

In the financial year 2022-2023 Maruti Suzuki Subscribe registered a year-on-year growth of 292 percent in car subscriptions. Catering to rising demand, its presence was extended to 25 cities, with 5 leasing partners, 2 of these new leasing partners were onboarded in FY2022-23. Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, a digital platform for customers to avail finance, entered its third year of operations and helped disburse over Rs. 52,000 crores worth of loans to over 8.3 lakh customers since inception.

Maruti Suzuki Rewards, the 100% digital, cardless customer loyalty program celebrated its second anniversary with its customer base reaching more than 8.2 million members. Recently, it rolled out an exclusive collaboration with Indian Oil Company to offer XtraRewards points to customers for refuelling at IOCL pumps. The company has also introduced a digital ecosystem at Nexa and Arena showrooms.

Also Read Top 3 selling hatchbacks in March 2023

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With customer-friendly initiatives such as Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, Subscribe and Rewards program, the company has set a benchmark in the industry and strengthened the trust that customers have in the brand. I am delighted with the response these new initiatives have received from customers. With an increasing number of sales outlets, digital platforms and path-breaking products and services, Maruti Suzuki is confident that it will be able to empower more people with new ways of owning a car.”