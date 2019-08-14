Maruti Suzuki Independence Day service campaign: Offers on parts, accessories and more

Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of its Independence Day service campaign. Under this, the Indo-Japanese carmaker will be offering attractive offers on a number of aftersales services to its customers. This includes special discounts on extended warranty as well as service labour charges. In addition to this, Maruti touch-points will also be offering discounts on parts and accessories. The Independence Day service campaign will be valid from August 15th to August 31st. Alongside Maruti Suzuki, other carmakers in India such as Renault as well as Audi India has been offering discounts and offers.

In other news, on August 21st, Maruti Suzuki is going to launch the XL6 six-seater MPV in India. The same is based on Ertiga but comes with slightly different styling and premium interiors. In terms of engine specifications, the XL6 will carry forward the 1.5-litre, BS-6 compliant petrol engine of the Ertiga. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter unit. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is going to retail through the carmaker's Nexa dealership outlets. Its prices are estimated to be 15,000-20,000 premium over the standard Ertiga. In addition to this, it is also confirmed that Maruti is going to launch the Future Concept S based Micro-SUV, the S-Presso in India by October this year. It will be placed below the Vitara Brezza in company's portfolio. Prices of the same are estimated to fall in-between the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh.

The automotive industry in India is currently going through a slowdown and Maruti Suzuki, the leading carmaker in India, has also been affected by it. For the month of July 2019, the carmaker's domestic sales fell by 35.1 per cent in comparison to the same month last year. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki's exports for the month of July 2019, in comparison to July 2018 fell by 9.4 per cent. Overall sales for the company shrunk by 33.5 per cent during July 2019.