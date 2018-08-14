Maruti Suzuki Independence Day ‘Freedom Service Camp’: Special offers for Maruti customers!

Hot on the heels of the Monsoon service camp they conducted earlier, Maruti Suzuki has announced one more special service camp ahead of Independence day, christened the Freedom Service Camp. The camp which is already in progress will be held across all authorised Maruti Dealer-Workshops across the country between the 10th and the 30th of August. The initiative which looks to further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s relationship with their customers. Through this initiative, customers can drive into dealer-workshops and will have the option to opt from an array for special offers on extended warranty, parts, accessories and service labour charges. Additional to this, Customers can also avail also avail offers on labour charges for car body repair. All vehicles that go in for the service camp will be examined by trained and well-qualified technicians to ensure that Maruti cars leaving the camp will run without any issues.

Commenting on the camp, Mr Partho Banerjee, Executive Director Service at Maruti Suzuki India said that putting the customer first was at the core of Maruti ’s business strategy, going on to say that the Freedom Service Camp will ensure that customers’ vehicles are in peak condition, with a special offer and complimentary service. Banerji hopes that the initiative that is appreciated by customers ahead of Independence day celebrations.

This is the second service camp, Maruti Suzuki has held this year, the recently concluded monsoon camp from Maruti Suzuki was held to offer vehicle health check-up ahead of the monsoons that can be a nightmare for cars.