Maruti Suzuki increases price by 1.3% across range in India

Maruti Suzuki has announced a blanket hike of 1.3 per cent ( ex-showroom prices, Delhi), across all its models. The hike is in response to an increase in various input costs. The revised prices will come into effect from today, 18th April 2022.

Only a short while ago, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd had said that material prices made up 75 per cent of the overall production cost, and the same had been high for the past two years. He said that the company was monitoring the situation and a decision on any price hike would be according to the demand of the situation.

Maruti Suzuki is India’s top-selling carmaker and for the month of March 2022, 6 out of the Top 10 best-selling cars were from its stable. Maruti-Suzuki sold 24,634 units of the WagonR in March 2022 to be crowned the most-selling car of the month. On top of that, the brand had 11 models in the top 25 list of most selling cars in March 2022 with an average of 11,578 units per car.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki’s fleet in India consists of the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Eeco sold through the brand’s Arena dealerships, whereas the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and S-Cross are sold through Maruti Suzuki’s premium Nexa outlets.