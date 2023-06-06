Maruti Suzuki inaugurates its 4,500th service centre in India

Maruti Suzuki inaugurates its 4500th service centre in India while inaugurating 310 service points in FY 22-23.

Intending to continuously enhance customer delight during vehicle ownership, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki) has further widened its service network to reach 4,500 touchpoints in the country.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “I congratulate our dealer partners and colleagues at Maruti Suzuki for achieving this landmark milestone. Over the years, we have earned customer trust and loyalty with the high quality of products and after-sales service.”

He added, “Having over 4,500 service touchpoints across 2,271 cities reflects our resolve to enhance customer delight. We stand committed to offering ‘Joy of Mobility’ to customers, and for this, we are continuously making efforts to expand our service touchpoints to reach closer to customers, and provide quicker, affordable, and high-quality service.”

In FY 2022-23, Maruti Suzuki activated 310 service touchpoints, which is the highest ever in a financial year. Many of these service touchpoints were added in the non-urban markets to serve customers even in the upcountry locations.

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced several innovative formats for customer convenience. These include seven-day-a-week and night service facilities at select workshops, Doorstep Service Facility, specially designed ‘Service on Wheels’, Maruti Mobile Support, and Quick Response Team to provide customers with the flexibility of availing services at their convenience.

Further, the Company continues to add newer ways to connect with customers. The Company introduced the Maruti Suzuki Sales & Service Point (MSSSP) initiative for rural markets. In urban areas, small workshops offering dry wash services in commercial locations were established to help customers.