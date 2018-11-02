Maruti Suzuki inaugurates 250th Commercial Showroom: Expands to 193 cities

India's largest carmaker ventured into making Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) in September 2016 and in about 2 years the company has expanded its footprint to over 193 cities and recently inaugurated its 250th commercial showroom in Dehradun. Maruti Suzuki currently sells its Super Carry LCV only and has already clocked a sales of over 20,000 units in India. The company further said that over half of Super Carry customers are businessman, small-traders or are self-employed.

R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that the LCV space has been growing at over 21% in the last four years and Maruti Suzuki Super Carry was developed specifically for India keeping Indian customers' requirement in mind. "The Company’s Commercial Channel is the fastest growing channel in India and is amply supported by the extensive Maruti Suzuki Service network. This enables our customer to always be on the move in life and in business,” he added. The LCV segment has been the largest growth contributor to the overall commercial vehicle industry in India.

Maruti Suzuki's parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation has the expertise in the LCV segment and Super Carry is a global brand. It is powered by a 2-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine and also get a 1200cc CNG variant. In the last two years, Maruti Suzuki's Super Carry has crossed 20,000 sales across India. While the first 10,000 sales took 18 months, the next 10,000 came just in a span of little over six months. Internal Maruti Suzuki study says that the Super Carry and the commercial channel customers include ‘Owner cum Driver’ whose primary need is to get a stable income and this vehicle acts as a source of livelihood for him. There are also Fleet and Captive Owners who use their vehicle for goods transportation and are now seeking increased productivity, earnings and expansion of their business.