Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched at Rs 5.82 lakh: RDE compliant engine, new safety features

The 2023 Ignis now comes standard with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Hold Assist.

The second phase of the BS6 emissions norms will be implemented on April 1, 2023. Keeping this in mind all manufacturers are updating their vehicles and recently Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2023 version RDE compliant Ignis.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Safety features

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a set of new safety features in the 2023 Ignis like the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Hold Assist. Apart from this, the hatchback also comes equipped with twin airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and ISOFIX child seat mounts. All these features comes standard in the 2023 Ignis. The Maruti Suzuki hatchback will continue to be available in four variants —Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

The Ignis continues to offer a 7-inch infotainment touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted controls, start/stop ignition button, automatic climate control, auto ORVMs and tilt steering.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: RDE-compliant engine and prices

Maruti Suzuki has updated the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which has an output of 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The motor is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The 2023 Ignis is Rs 27,000 more expensive than its previous model across all four variants. The manual range starts from Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 7.59 lakh while the AMT begins from Rs 6.91 lakh to Rs 8.14 lakh, all ex-showroom Delhi.

The Ignis is available in six monotone colours starting from the two new paint schemes — Turquoise Blue, Lucent Orange, Nexa Blue, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver and Pearl Artic White. It also comes with three dual-tone colours — Nexa Blue with black roof, Nexa Blue with silver roof and Lucent Orange with black roof.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Competition

The 2023 Ignis will go up against its stable mate and the popular Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Hyundai i10 Grand and the most affordable Tata Tiago.