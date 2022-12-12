Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets 1-star in Global NCAP rating

Maruti Ignis was not tested for the side pole impact as the car does not have side head protection even as an option.

Maruti Suzuki’s 5-seater hatchback Ignis has received a 1-star rating in the latest round of the upgraded Global NCAP safety tests.

For the adult occupant protection system, the high-riding hatchback scored 16.48 points out of 34. The car offered good protection to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck. However, the protection provided to the driver’s chest was weak and adequate for the passenger.



The testers commented that the knees of the driver and the passenger showed marginal protection as they can get impacted with the structures behind the dashboard. Further, the bodyshell of Ignis was rated as unstable and it will not be capable of withstanding further loadings, the result showed.



Meanwhile, the car was not tested for the side pole impact as the car does not have side head protection even as an option. The car also does not have ESC as a standard.



The car’s child occupant protection results were rather poor as it scored a mere 3.86 points out of 49. The hatchback’s Child Restrain System (CRS) score stood at 3.86 points while it failed to open its account for dynamic score and vehicle assessment score.

The child safety crash test conducted on a 3-year-old and 18-month-old dummy, with the latter seated at the front facing child seat and the former being rear facing once, prevented head exposure, thereby providing good protection during frontal impact.



Further, the car gets ISOFIX anchorages as standard safety assessments, however, it lacks a three-point seat belt for the rear middle passenger.