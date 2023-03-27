Maruti Suzuki Ignis Black Edition arrives at Nexa dealerships

Maruti Suzuki has also launched the updated Ignis in India at a starting price of Rs. 5.82 lakh, ex-showroom.

India’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki marked its 40th anniversary by launching Black Editions of its cars giving them a new body paint option called Pearl Midnight Black. The models have started arriving at dealerships nationwide at both Nexa and Arena showrooms. Now, the latest to join the bandwagon is the Ignis Black Edition which has arrived at dealerships

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Black Edition dons the mentioned Pearl Midnight Black body paint and stands on piano black alloy wheels. Design-wise, the Ignis Black Edition gets a chrome garnish that surrounds the grille and headlamps. The Ignis Black Edition is offered in two variants – Zeta and the top-spec Alpha trim.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that meets the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 emission norms and produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The engine is offered with the choice of a five-speed manual and an AMT transmission.

Maruti Suzuki has also launched the updated Ignis in India at a starting price of Rs. 5.82 lakh, ex-showroom, equipping it with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill hold assist as standard across all variants.