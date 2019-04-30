Maruti Suzuki Ignis achieves 1 lakh unit sales: Top facts about Maruti’s urban hatch

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced that its Ignis hatchback has crossed 1 lakh unit sales. Sales of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis have been satisfactory but the figures are not as overwhelming as other products in the company's line up like the Swift and the Vitara Brezza. The Ignis diesel was discontinued from the Indian market in June last year. The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis was launched in India in February this year and the new model gets roof rails along with a handful of additional safety features that make it more desirable.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis price in India currently starts at Rs 4.79 lakh that reaches up till Rs 7.14 lakh for the top end variant. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new safety features on the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis include reverse parking sensors along with co-driver seat belt reminder. The new Ignis also comes with speed alert system and these features are standard across all the variants. The roof rails on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis are on offer only with the top spec Zeta and Alpha trims. The new safety features on the 2019 Ignis are in addition to features like ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, seat belt pre-tensioners and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Maruti Suzuki has recently announced that it won't be making any diesel cars starting April 2020. Taking into account the fact that almost 30 percent sales of Maruti Suzuki come from diesel cars, it will be interesting to see whether or not the overall sales of the company get affected and by what margin. With this announcement, Express Drives recently broke the news that Maruti Suzuki will launch the Vitara Brezza petrol by Diwali this year. Being the best selling compact SUV, the company would not want to take any risk with the numbers and as a result, the Vitara Brezza petrol will make its way to the dealerships towards the end of this year.

