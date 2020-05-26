Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank joint venture will be offering a Flexi EMI scheme that enables customers to pay low EMI initially in order to help them overcome the current financial stress due to COVID-19 pandemic.

By:Published: May 26, 2020 8:48:14 PM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has joined hands with ICICI Bank to offer customised auto retail financing solutions to customers across India. Under the said partnership, ICICI Bank is offering multiple attractive finance schemes to the Maruti customers that will eventually help them overcome the financial challenges in present times.

The said offer will benefit a wide range of customers that are willing to buy a brand new Maruti, all thanks to Maruti Suzuki’s 3,000+ outlets along with ICICI Bank’s extensive network of 5,380+ branches across the country. The above offer is available on select models and for select customers buying Maruti Suzuki cars starting May 2020.

Now coming to the key benefits of this tie-up that will be extended to the customers. The joint venture will be offering a Flexi EMI scheme that enables customers to pay low EMI initially in order to help them overcome the current financial stress due to COVID-19 pandemic. In order to be specific, EMI amount starts at as low as Rs 899 on a loan amount of Rs 1 lakh for the first three months.

The joint venture also offers a Balloon EMI scheme that helps customers pay EMI as low as Rs 1,797 per lakh during the tenure, barring the last installment when they pay one-fourth of the loan amount. The statement says that this scheme has been curated specially for the customers who prefer lower EMI through the loan tenure.

In addition to this, the JV offers a step-up EMI scheme under which customers get a unique advantage of increasing EMI amount up to 10% every year as their income increases. The EMI could start from Rs 1,752 per lakh in the first year of repayment that gradually increases by 10% every year for loan tenure of five years.

In addition to these services, ICICI Bank offers up to 100% on-road funding of Maruti Suzuki cars along with finance under Pragati – Assessed Income Product (AIP) to the prospective Maruti Suzuki.

Also read: Five reasons you should lease a car during COVID-19 pandemic

Speaking about the said initiative, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (M&S), Maruti Suzuki said that while fighting the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, the company also needs to help customers with attractive auto retail financial solutions. He adds that low down payment, low EMI products will definitely help aspiring customers to have their own personal mobility solution. He Co clouded his statement by saying that Maruti Suzuki believes that the association with ICICI Bank for providing attractive and lucrative financing solutions will certainly benefit its customers.

Ravi Narayanan, Head, Secured Assets, ICICI Bank said that the company is delighted to join hands with Maruti Suzuki in order to offer an array of finance schemes to the car enthusiasts. He adds that the Covid-19 pandemic has created a unique situation in the automobile industry. There are certain sections of customers who want to commute in private transport to maintain social distancing and hygiene, but their cash flow is under temporary stress now. Narayanan says that the bank’s specially curated, flexible EMI schemes are aimed at helping the customers to fulfill their desire of owning a car. He also said that with this partnership, ICICI Bank believes that the MSIL customers will have a convenient and hassle-free experience of purchasing cars with finance from the bank.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

Exclusive! Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter leaked: Price, top speed, range & key details out

Exclusive! Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter leaked: Price, top speed, range & key details out

All three Maruti Suzuki plants resume operations: Production to begin at Gujarat plant today

All three Maruti Suzuki plants resume operations: Production to begin at Gujarat plant today

Vettel's Ferrari replacement Carlos Sainz Jr wants to say 'goodbye to McLaren on a high'

Vettel's Ferrari replacement Carlos Sainz Jr wants to say 'goodbye to McLaren on a high'

This artist's impression of the Tata Blackbird SUV is enticing: Creta rival specs, features speculated

This artist's impression of the Tata Blackbird SUV is enticing: Creta rival specs, features speculated