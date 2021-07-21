Maruti Suzuki hits 50 lakh sales in rural areas: 40% of total domestic volumes

Maruti Suzuki has India's largest rural network and over and above the sales touchpoints, the company has set up over 4,000 service touchpoints which include 235 ‘Service-on-Wheels’

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today announced that it has attained the 50 lakh sales mark cumulatively in rural markets. The top-selling car manufacturer in the country has over 1,700 customised outlets in rural parts of the country and states nearly 40% of its total sales come from rural markets. The company has also introduced its premium sales network NEXA showrooms in several upcountry markets.

MSIL happens to have India’s largest rural network and over and above the sales touchpoints, the company has set up over 4,000 service touchpoints which include 235 ‘Service-on-Wheels’ to provide after-sales support to its customers. The company also has Resident Dealer Sales Executives (RDSE), who are specially trained to understand the need of local customers and maintain interpersonal relationships.

Back in FY2008-09, rural markets contributed only about 10 percent of Maruti Suzuki’s total sales. There was more than 100 percent increase in FY10-11. This was followed by a steady increase by each year and rural markets contribute 40.9 percent of Maruti’s total sales in India.

Maruti Suzuki adopted the philosophy of ‘Go Local’ with 12,500 specially trained dealership personnel called Resident Dealer Sales Executives (RDSE), who understand the local culture and traditions to fulfill the expectation of these customers, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

The company built on the network with the aim of ‘Ghar Ghar Mein Maruti’ (Maruti in every household) to tap the immense potential in rural India. To engage deeper, we designed various local-level engagement initiatives, he added.

