Maruti Suzuki hikes prices on models in Arena and Nexa outlets ahead of the new Ciaz launch

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a price change for its models across all segments. The price hike of up to Rs 6,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi) will be effective starting 16 August. India's largest car manufacturer Maruti has cited the increase in commodity and distribution costs, along with adverse foreign exchange rates as the reason behind the increase in prices. Maruti is not the first car manufacturer to announce an increase in prices. Several other companies have announced a hike in prices in the range of 2-4%.

Honda has notified that there will be an increase in its car prices between Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000, effective August 2018. All Honda Cars including the likes of Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda CR-V, Honda Brio and the newly launched 2018 Honda Amaze will see an increase in price due to the rising input costs.

Last month, Mahindra announced an increase of up to Rs 30,000 in its car prices with effect from August 2018. These updated prices will be applicable to all cars in the Mahindra portfolio including the XUV 500, Scorpio, TUV300 and KUV100.

Maruti Suzuki price hike will be applicable across its model range, that includes Alto, Wagon R, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ignis, Ciaz, Baleno and S-cross, covering Arena and Nexa channels.

Maruti Suzuki continuing to maintain a double-digit sales growth in FY 2018-19 even though there was a marginal decline in July, which can be attributed to a higher base effect of last year. In the first quarter of this fiscal, MSI sold 4,90,479 vehicles, a growth of 24.3 percent over the same period of the previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,63,840 units, a growth of 25.9 percent.