Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank tie up to offer car finance benefits to customers: Schemes explained!

Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank have recently entered a partnership, all thanks to which customers get different options to choose for financing. For instance, under the ‘step up plus balloon’ EMI scheme, the monthly payments will start at Rs 1,111 per lakh and customers will have to pay remaining amount in the last EMIs. More on this explained below!

By:Published: May 29, 2020 11:47:00 AM

Suzuki Motor resumes production at Gujarat plant having suspended work for over two months

The country’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank has joined hand with Maruti Suzuki to offer a ‘teaser’ kind of finance scheme for customers which offers low initial payments. Among various kind of offers in the scheme, it gives customer an option of an EMI as low as `899/lakh for first 6 months of the loan tenure. The loans with lower initial payments, which rise later during the tenure, were termed as ‘teaser loans’ by the RBI in 2008. ICICI Bank had earlier launched a similar scheme on May 26 in partnership with Maruti Suzuki India.

The bank has designed different options for customers to choose for financing. Under the ‘step up plus balloon’ EMI scheme, the monthly payments will start at `1,111 per lakh and customers will have to pay remaining amount in last EMIs. The repayment is structured in a way that the last instalments would work out to be big chunk of the sanctioned amount. The bank is also providing an option of choosing EMI starting from `899 per month per lakh for the first 6 months, and remaining EMIs at the prevalent rates. The other option is a ‘flexi’ EMI, in which there will be low payments for 3 months every year. The bank is also promising lower interest rate for women.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival's expected price, specs, features

Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival's expected price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built as classic Husqvarna MX style makes one picture-perfect bike

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built as classic Husqvarna MX style makes one picture-perfect bike

How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW's Omni-channel mobility

How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW's Omni-channel mobility

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

This 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR is a classic car with a carbon fibre body and 900 hp

This 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR is a classic car with a carbon fibre body and 900 hp

Mercedes-AMG boss takes charge of Aston Martin: Andy Palmer ousted as President and CEO

Mercedes-AMG boss takes charge of Aston Martin: Andy Palmer ousted as President and CEO

BharatBenz announces free truck check-up and sanitisation: Campaign dates and areas detailed

BharatBenz announces free truck check-up and sanitisation: Campaign dates and areas detailed

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars

Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars