Maruti Suzuki Gypsy likely to be revived, but not soon: Here’s why Maruti Suzuki is not in a hurry



The Suzuki Jimny is all set to make a global debut in its fourth generation, and although no physical debuts have been made, Suzuki has already released details of the upcoming vehicle. However, what is more, interesting for us, is the fact that the new Suzuki Jimny is likely to spawn a new version of the Gypsy in India with a slightly longer wheelbase. This Jimny that will launch this year, will be much longer than its own previous generation. The new Jimny’s length goes up to 3.91 meters, from the outgoing version 3.69 meter length. The new generation micro-SUV will be launched in Japan later this year after which Suzuki will consider it for international markets.

At earlier instances, Maruti has said that there is a void that the Gypsy left behind that is yet to be fulfilled in the Indian context. Now we would be remiss to mention that the new Jimny could fill that void very easily and as early as 2020. It is likely that the new Jimny will not be a threadbare as the outgoing version with airbags and ABS offered as standard, and will be built to comply with crash test norms of the developed world.

The Jimny is likely to be powered by a 1 litre 3-Cylinder motor from the Baleno RS, making over 100 hp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque, which is considerably higher than the current Jimny although a diesel engine is not likely in the new model. Gearbox options on the new off-roader could include 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes.Although at this point this is fairly certain in speculation. However, at this point, we are moderately certain that the Jimny will use Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel-drive system with a two-stage reducer. The SUV will continue to be a highly capable off-roader thanks to its short wheelbase and short overhangs. Being light and small, it could be everything that the Mahindra Thar is not. In the same price space, these two are likely to enter a pretty interesting battle for dominance.