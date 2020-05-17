Maruti Suzuki to restart vehicle production at Gurugram plant starting 18 May

Maruti's operations at both Manesar and Gurugram facilities had been suspended since 22 March. The company’s Manesar facility recently commenced operations on a single shift basis with up to 75 percent employees allowed currently.

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will be restarting production at its Gurugram plant from 18 May 2020. The manufacturer has stated that all activities will be carried out in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines, observing high standards of safety. After remaining shut for over 40 days due to the coronavirus lockdown, Maruti Suzuki rolled out its first car on 12 May from its Manesar plant. And now, Maruti will begin operations from its Gurugram plant starting tomorrow.

The operations at both Manesar and Gurugram facilities had been suspended since 22 March. The company’s Manesar facility has commenced operations on a single shift basis with up to 75 percent employees allowed currently. The company has said that it is awaiting government regulations for matters relating to resumption of two shifts, increasing manpower and when the supply chain would become fitter.

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki rolled out a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all of its network across India to follow. Maruti’s touchpoint network stretched to over 3,800 service centers across 1,914 cities. These SOPs have been devised for the safety of Maruti customers and staff, adhering to all advisories and guidelines stipulated by the State and Central Governments.

The key measures include:

Training of Workshop Staff: The workshop staff of over 80,000 personnel has been trained on new safety and hygiene guidelines.

Health Monitoring of Workshop Staff: The workshop staff will be regularly monitored for their health, also ensuring the safety of customers considering workshop staff is the frontline interface with customers. All of the staff have been recording their health parameters through a dedicated wellness app that works in conjunction with the government’s Aarogya Setu app.

Online Service: The entire network will adopt contactless service processes through increased digitisation that includes online booking platforms through Maruti’s official website and Maruti care app. Besides bookings, Maruti will also digitise capturing of customer demanded repairs, online approval of job cards, e-invoicing, and web-based capturing of customer post service feedback, along with digital modes of payment.

Workshop Preparedness: The service staff will be required to always wear protective safety gear and greet customers with Namaste instead of handshakes. The car keys and vehicles will be sanitized at pickup and drop by the associate.

