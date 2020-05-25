All three Maruti Suzuki plants resume operations: Production to begin at Gujarat plant today

In April 2020, it was for the first time in history that Maruti Suzuki did not sell a single vehicle owing to the COVID-19 crisis which led to halting of all trade operations barring essentials.

Production will resume at Maruti Suzuki’s manufacturing plant Gujarat starting today, according to a corporate announcement made today. The announcement clarifies that the vehicle production will resume strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines, along with observing the company’s own safety standards. Production at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant was restarted on 12 May, followed by Gurugram plant on 18 May. The company has three manufacturing facilities in India, including the Gujarat facility.

It had been since 22 March the operations at both Manesar and Gurugram facilities had been suspended, but now Maruti has resumed operations on a single shift basis with up to 75 percent employees allowed currently at Manesar facility.

In April 2020, it was for the first time in history that Maruti Suzuki did not sell a single vehicle owing to the COVID-19 crisis which led to halting of all trade operations barring essentials.

Earlier this month, the manufacturer introduced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will be followed by its entire touchpoint network across India which stretches to more than 3,800 service centers across 1,914 cities. Maruti says that these SOPs have been rolled out strictly adhering to all advisories and guidelines forwarded by the state and central governments, focussing on the saftey of its staff and customers.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki to restart vehicle production at Gurugram plant starting 18 May

Key measures include:

Training of Workshop Staff: The workshop staff of over 80,000 personnel has been trained on new safety and hygiene guidelines.

Health Monitoring of Workshop Staff: The workshop staff will be regularly monitored for their health, also ensuring the safety of customers considering workshop staff is the frontline interface with customers.

Online Service: Besides bookings, Maruti will also digitise process relating repairs, job cards, invoicing, and web-based capturing of customer post service feedback, along with digital modes of payment.

Workshop Preparedness: The service staff will be required to always wear protective safety gear and greet customers with Namaste instead of handshakes. The car keys and vehicles will be sanitized at pick up and drop by the associate.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.