Maruti Suzuki grows by 1.1 per cent in domestic market while struggles with exports in January 2018

India’s leading car maker, Maruti Suzuki recently announced the sales figures for the month of January 2019. The overall sales figures including both domestic as well as exports stood at 1,51,721 units when compared to 1,51,351 units in January last year.

The company recorded close to 1.1 per cent domestic growth for the month after selling 1,42,150 units as against 1,40,600 units sold in the corresponding month of the year 2018.

The mini segment which comprises of small cars such as Alto and WagonR grew marginally by 0.3 per cent after selling 33,408 units last month when compared to 33,316 units in January 2018. While the company recorded a steep declination of 3.5 per cent in the compact segment comprising of cars such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire after selling 65,523 units as compared to 67,868 units in the corresponding month of 2018.

The company came up with the new WagonR recently and expected a boost in the sales but that did not happen for India’s largest car maker. Also, the launch of new 2019 Baleno facelift failed to gather much profit in terms of overall new sales.

Maruti Suzuki also recorded a fall in the sales of its mid-sized sedan Ciaz as the sales numbers dropped drastically to 2,934 units from 5,062 units in January 2018, measuring 42 per cent loss. The utility vehicles (S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Gypsy) sales grew by 8.4 per cent as Maruti Suzuki sold 22,430 units as against 20,693 units in the same month last year. In terms of overall exports, the company suffered 11 per cent loss after selling 9,571 units last month as against 10,751 units in January 2018.

Maruti is planning new launches in order to boost sales figures, and the new Ciaz with the new in-house sourced 1.5-litre diesel engine might be making its way for the launch very soon. Stay tuned as Express Drives updates you with more such latest sales reports from the auto industry.