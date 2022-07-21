Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs rivals: Mileage comparison

We have all heard these famous words ‘Kitna deti hai’, and with Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara claiming to be the most fuel-efficient SUV in the market, we find how its petrol competition fares.

Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s twin brother is officially revealed and we expect both the siblings to mark their global debut very soon. We are talking about the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The country’s number one automobile manufacturer has revived the iconic nameplate. Both the mid-size SUVs will exclusively be manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka.

Maruti Suzuki has boldly stated that the Grand Vitara hybrid trim is the most fuel-efficient SUV on the market. We take a closer look at how its rivals stand by revealing their ARAI mileage figures. Currently, the figures revealed by Maruti are based on the Pollution Under Control Certificate. As the Grand Vitara is a petrol-powered vehicle, we will only look at its direct competition, not diesel SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

With the introduction of the Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki is stepping up in the SUV segment. Maruti Suzuki has stated that the full-hybrid SUV is the firm’s major step toward carbon-free neutrality. Maruti and Toyota are the only manufacturers in the segment that will offer hybrid options and no turbo petrol trim. The flagship model will be powered by the 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine, which uses a dual power system — an electric motor that will churn our 79 bhp and 141 Nm and the naturally aspirated powertrain makes 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque with a total output of 114bhp.

The hybrid system is assisted by a 177.6V lithium-ion battery and, according to the company, in the electric mode it offers a range of up to 25 km. It’s the same for the Toyota Hyryder. Maruti Suzuki claims the Grand Vitara achieved market-leading mileage with 27.97 kmpl. The secret to this fuel economy is the eCVT gearbox.

The tried-and-tested 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine, on the other hand, makes 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. It will be available in two-wheel-drive (2WD) and all-wheel-drive systems (ALLGRIP or AWD) and the former will be mated to a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter while the latter is only paired with the manual gearbox. The 2WD MT returns 21.11 kmpl, AT 20.58 kmpl and AWD 19.38 kmpl.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Technically, the Hyryder is the same as the Grand Vitara and will offer the same engine, transmission and drivetrain options. If you take a closer look in terms of dimensions, at 4365mm in length, the Toyota SUV is 20mm longer than the Maruti’s, but the Vitara is 10mm taller. Apart from that everything else remains identical with the wheelbase at 2600mm, width at 1795mm and turning radius at 5.4 metres. The Hyryder’s fuel economy is the same as the Grand Vitara.

Hyundai Creta

Ever since its inception in 2015, Creta has been a runaway success and has remained the undisputed segment leader. The second-generation SUV made its debut in 2022 and offers a range of petrol engines, which according to the company are more fuel efficient. The Creta is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.4-litre turbo. The NA motor makes 113bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque and according to ARAI, it returns 17 kmpl. The more powerful turbo petrol has an output of 138 bhp and a massive 242 Nm. It has a mileage of 16.8 kmpl.

Kia Seltos

Another mid-size SUV that’s been in and out of the top 10 best-selling vehicles in the country. The Seltos, like Creta, is available in two petrol engines — the 1.5-litre NA and the 1.4-litre Turbo. There is a fraction of the difference in the fuel economy figures. The naturally aspirated powertrain returns 16.5 kmpl and the turbo offers 16.1 kmpl. The power output of the two engines is the same as its Korean cousin.

The major difference is that the Creta offers a 6-speed clutch-less manual gearbox for the 1.5-litre while the 1.4-litre comes standard with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Kia, on the other hand, offers an array of transmission options like the naturally aspirated engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed clutch-less manual. The Seltos turbo petrol is available in two gearboxes — a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT.

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Group in India has been firing all cylinders in this segment with the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun. Like its Korean competition, both the Kushaq and Taigun are based on the same platform and offer the same engines and transmissions. Volkswagen and Skoda are the only companies that have only turbo petrol engines. The two SUVs are available with 114bhp 1-litre TSI with 178 Nm and 1.5-litre TSI that churns out 147bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

With the 1-litre engine both, the vehicles return an average of 17.20-19.20 kmpl, but there is a slight difference in the mileage in the 1.5 TSI as Taigun returns 17.8 – 18.4 kmpl and the Kushaq offers 17.7 – 17.9 kmpl. The 1-litre is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic torque converter while the 1.5-litre engine is available in a 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

