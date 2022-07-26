scorecardresearch

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs competition – Dimension comparison

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara compared with its competitors in terms of length, width, height, wheelbase, ground clearance, and boot space. Here are the dimensions in detail.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
maruti suzuki grand vitara dimensions

The recently unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the company’s first mid-size SUV, aiming to take over a big chunk of sales in a segment led by the Hyundai Creta. In this segment though, vehicles need to strike a balance between space, comfort, features, and pricing.

However, the key feature of these SUVs is space, since they are not restricted to 4-metres in length. This gives carmakers to offer more occupant space, more room for luggage, and carry 5 passengers with comfort. The segment consists of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the recently unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

We have seen how the Hyryder and the Grand Vitara compare against each other although they are based on a similar platform. We have seen how the Grand Vitara compares against the Hyundai Creta and also the comparison between the Grand Vitara vs Seltos. Now, let’s compare the entire segment in terms of dimensions.

ModelLengthWidthHeightWBGCBoot
Hyundai Creta4300 mm1790 mm1635 mm2610 mm190 mm433 litres
Grand Vitara4345 mm1795 mm1645 mm2600 mm210 mm300 litres
Kia Seltos4315 mm1800 mm1620 mm2610 mm190 mm433 litres
Toyota Hyryder4365 mm1795 mm1635 mm2600 mm210 mm300 litres
VW Taigun4221 mm1760 mm1612 mm2651 mm188 mm385 litres
Skoda Kushaq4225 mm1760 mm1612 mm2651 mm188 mm385 litres
Nissan Kicks4384 mm1813 mm1669 mm2673 mm210 mm400 litres

Length

The longest in the segment is the Nissan Kicks, meaning there is more knee and leg room for occupants. The second longest in the segment is the Toyota Hyryder, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Width

The widest in the segment is the Nissan Kicks again, translating to better shoulder room for the occupants. The second widest in the segment is the Kia Seltos, followed by the Toyota Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in third since they measure the same.

Height

The tallest vehicle in the segment is the Nissan Kicks again, meaning it offers the best headroom. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes in second, followed by the Hyundai Creta and the Toyota Hyryder sharing the third spot.

Wheelbase (WB)

The vehicle with the longest wheelbase is also the Nissan Kicks. A longer wheelbase generally translates to a comfortable ride, and the Nissan scoops up this as well. The Skoda Kushaq and the VW Taigun both settle for second with identical wheelbase, while the Toyota Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara take the back seat, as they have the shortest wheelbase, meaning they are more agile around corners.

Ground Clearance (GC)

Again, it’s the Nissan Kicks, standing 210 mm off the ground. The Grand Vitara and the Hyryder also measure 210 mm, however, they are unladen measurements. An interesting fact to note here is that all vehicles stand over 180 mm in GC, which is more than enough to tackle day-to-day Indian road conditions.

Boot space

The vehicles with the largest boot space are the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos at 433 litres. The Nissan Kicks has to settle for second with 400 litres, while the Europeans scoop up the third place with equal boot space. The Toyota Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza settle with the least boot space owing to their hybrid system, as the batteries take up a bit of luggage space.

