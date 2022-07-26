Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs competition – Dimension comparison

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara compared with its competitors in terms of length, width, height, wheelbase, ground clearance, and boot space. Here are the dimensions in detail.

The recently unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the company’s first mid-size SUV, aiming to take over a big chunk of sales in a segment led by the Hyundai Creta. In this segment though, vehicles need to strike a balance between space, comfort, features, and pricing.

However, the key feature of these SUVs is space, since they are not restricted to 4-metres in length. This gives carmakers to offer more occupant space, more room for luggage, and carry 5 passengers with comfort. The segment consists of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the recently unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

We have seen how the Hyryder and the Grand Vitara compare against each other although they are based on a similar platform. We have seen how the Grand Vitara compares against the Hyundai Creta and also the comparison between the Grand Vitara vs Seltos. Now, let’s compare the entire segment in terms of dimensions.

Model Length Width Height WB GC Boot Hyundai Creta 4300 mm 1790 mm 1635 mm 2610 mm 190 mm 433 litres Grand Vitara 4345 mm 1795 mm 1645 mm 2600 mm 210 mm 300 litres Kia Seltos 4315 mm 1800 mm 1620 mm 2610 mm 190 mm 433 litres Toyota Hyryder 4365 mm 1795 mm 1635 mm 2600 mm 210 mm 300 litres VW Taigun 4221 mm 1760 mm 1612 mm 2651 mm 188 mm 385 litres Skoda Kushaq 4225 mm 1760 mm 1612 mm 2651 mm 188 mm 385 litres Nissan Kicks 4384 mm 1813 mm 1669 mm 2673 mm 210 mm 400 litres

Length

The longest in the segment is the Nissan Kicks, meaning there is more knee and leg room for occupants. The second longest in the segment is the Toyota Hyryder, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Width

The widest in the segment is the Nissan Kicks again, translating to better shoulder room for the occupants. The second widest in the segment is the Kia Seltos, followed by the Toyota Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in third since they measure the same.

Height

The tallest vehicle in the segment is the Nissan Kicks again, meaning it offers the best headroom. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes in second, followed by the Hyundai Creta and the Toyota Hyryder sharing the third spot.

Wheelbase (WB)

The vehicle with the longest wheelbase is also the Nissan Kicks. A longer wheelbase generally translates to a comfortable ride, and the Nissan scoops up this as well. The Skoda Kushaq and the VW Taigun both settle for second with identical wheelbase, while the Toyota Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara take the back seat, as they have the shortest wheelbase, meaning they are more agile around corners.

Ground Clearance (GC)

Again, it’s the Nissan Kicks, standing 210 mm off the ground. The Grand Vitara and the Hyryder also measure 210 mm, however, they are unladen measurements. An interesting fact to note here is that all vehicles stand over 180 mm in GC, which is more than enough to tackle day-to-day Indian road conditions.

Boot space

The vehicles with the largest boot space are the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos at 433 litres. The Nissan Kicks has to settle for second with 400 litres, while the Europeans scoop up the third place with equal boot space. The Toyota Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza settle with the least boot space owing to their hybrid system, as the batteries take up a bit of luggage space.