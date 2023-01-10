Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG vs Petrol vs Hybrid: Mileage, price comparison

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is offered with CNG, petrol and strong hybrid powertrains. Here’s how they fare against one another in terms of price, specifications and mileage.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, launched the Grand Vitara in September last year and this SUV has been performing well for the company in terms of sales. Now, the carmaker recently introduced its S-CNG version and it is now offered with three different powertrain options. Here’s how the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG fares against its petrol and hybrid versions in a spec-based comparison.

Grand Vitara S-CNG vs Petrol vs Hybrid: Mileage (claimed)

Grand Vitara Powertrain ARAI Mileage 1.5-litre bi-fuel petrol CNG with MT 26.6 km/kg 1.5-litre NA petrol with MT 21.11 kmpl 1.5-litre NA petrol with AT 20.58 kmpl 1.5-litre NA petrol with MT & AWD 19.38 kmpl 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol with e-CVT 27.97 kmpl

Grand Vitara S-CNG vs Petrol vs Hybrid: Engine and gearbox

The Grand Vitara gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. Its other mill is a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The manual variants of the Grand Vitara get optional AWD too. Finally, the third powertrain option is a 1.5-litre bi-fuel CNG engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Grand Vitara S-CNG vs Petrol vs Hybrid: Price in India

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Grand Vitara petrol Rs 10.45 lakh – Rs 17.05 lakh Grand Vitara S-CNG Rs 12.85 lakh – Rs 14.84 lakh Grand Vitara strong hybrid Rs 17.99 lakh – Rs 19.65 lakh

The regular petrol variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 17.05 lakh. Its S-CNG variants retail from Rs 12.85 lakh to Rs 14.84 lakh while the strong hybrid versions are priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Which powertrain of the Grand Vitara will you pick? Tell us in the comments below!

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara AWD Off-Road Review:

