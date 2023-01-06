Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG launched at Rs 12.85 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launched in India at Rs 12.85 lakh onwards and is available in two trims, both paired to a manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki, after launching the Grand Vitara in petrol and hybrid variants, has now launched the S-CNG version of the SUV, priced at Rs 12.85 lakh onwards ex-showroom. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG is available in two trims – Delta and Zeta – with a manual gearbox.

Variant Price Delta (MT) 12 85 000 Zeta (MT) 14 84 000

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG is the same 1.5-litre K-Series engine which produces 86bhp and 121 Nm of torque. The same engine in petrol, however, makes 100bhp and 136 Nm of torque. The new CNG version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and delivers a mileage of 26.6 km/kg.

Also Read Top 8 upcoming CNG cars in India in 2023

In terms of features, the Grand Vitara CNG retains whatever is offered with the petrol variant of the corresponding trim, such as six airbags, SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and in-built Suzuki Connect, with over 40 connected car features.

Currently, there are no direct rivals to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG apart from the Toyota Hyryder CNG, which will be launched soon. Toyota is currently undertaking bookings for the same.