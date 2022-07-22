Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Pre Bookings 2022: receives 13,000 orders in 6 days, and over 50 per cent of them are for the strong hybrid Zeta and Alpha CVT trims.

The recently unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has received 13,000 pre-bookings in six days, and 54 per cent of these bookings were towards the Zeta and Alpha CVT variants, which are the strong hybrid trims. Bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara commenced officially commenced on 16 July, however, some Nexa dealerships started bookings ahead of that.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the company’s first product in the mid-size SUV segment, built on the partnership between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. Based on the global C Platform, the Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series mild hybrid engine and a Toyota-sourced 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine, the latter of which received 54 per cent of the bookings.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is an important product for the homegrown carmaker in India as it aims at a sizable market share in this segment, dominated by the Hyundai Creta at the moment. Maruti Suzuki has equipped the Grand Vitara with a host of features and the two most important ones being its fuel efficiency – 27.9 kmpl – and its All-Grip AWD system, the only SUV in this segment to feature this besides the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The new Grand Vitara will compete with other rivals in the segment such as the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, and the MG Astor. Apart from the Seltos and the Creta, all others offer only petrol engines, including Maruti Suzuki with the Grand Vitara. The Maruti Suzuki SUV competes directly against the Creta and both SUVs are equally matched in terms of features, however, the Grand Vitara is longer and wider than the Creta, while the latter offers marginally more powerful engines.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be manufactured by Toyota at its plant in Karnataka, starting in August, and the carmaker will officially announce the prices of the Grand Vitara in September, right around the festive season. As of leaked pricing details, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be priced at ~Rs 9.50 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).