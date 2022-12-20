Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara outsells Toyota Hyryder in November 2022

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara outsold the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in November 2022. These SUVs are priced from Rs 10.45 lakh and Rs 10.48 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently introduced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV. Days after its launch, Maruti Suzuki announced the prices of the Grand Vitara which is now its flagship SUV in the country. Both these SUVs share mechanicals and platform with each other. Now, in the month of November 2022, the Grand Vitara outsold the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder: Sales figures

In the month of November 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 4,433 units of the Grand Vitara SUV. On the other hand, Toyota managed to sell 3,116 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Anyways, both these SUVs are performing really well for the respective carmakers and they are setting the sales charts on fire.

Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder: Specifications

The Grand Vitara as well as the Hyryder are offered with two engine options. Both of them get a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. Their other mill is a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The manual variants of both these SUVs get optional AWD too.

Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder: Price in India

Maruti Suzuki’s flagship SUV, Grand Vitara, is currently priced in India from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh. Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder, on the other hand, retails from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. They rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, etc.

