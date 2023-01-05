Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz & XL6’s Black Edition launched: Details

Maruti Suzuki has launched a Black Edition variant for all its NEXA cars which includes the Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and XL6. The company is also celebrating its glorious forty years in India.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, is celebrating its glorious forty years in the country. The carmaker’s premium dealership network ‘NEXA’ has also completed seven years and to commemorate the same, the company has announced the launch of a new Black Edition range of cars. This includes the Black Edition of Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and XL6.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA Black Edition: What’s new?

With the latest Black Edition, all NEXA cars are now available in a striking new Pearl Midnight Black colour shade. The NEXA Black Edition is available in Zeta & Alpha variants of the Ignis, all variants of the Ciaz, Alpha & Alpha+ variants of the XL6 and Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha & Alpha+ variants of the Grand Vitara. Prices for the same will remain consistent with the standard range of NEXA cars.

In addition to the new Black Edition, NEXA has also announced the launch of limited edition accessory packages for customers to further customise their cars as an option. According to the company, these limited edition accessory packages will be available for all NEXA cars at special discounted prices.

Here’s what the company said:

Introducing the NEXA Black Edition, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “As we celebrate Maruti Suzuki’s 40th anniversary, we are excited to introduce the NEXA Black Edition range to also commemorate NEXA’s 7-year anniversary. The NEXA Black Edition vehicles perfectly embody the sophistication and exclusivity that our customers expect from NEXA.”

He further added, “Additionally, customers can personalise their favourite NEXA vehicle from the Limited Edition Accessory packages to match their style. We look forward to seeing the NEXA Black Edition range of cars on the roads and joining in the celebrations of our milestone anniversary.”

