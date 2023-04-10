Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets first price hike: Check new vs old price list

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have been hiked for the first time. This mid-size hybrid SUV is now priced from Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, introduced the all-new Grand Vitara in September last year. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh, ex-showroom. However, this mid-size SUV has now got its first price hike of up to Rs 30,000. The variant-wise prices of the Grand Vitara are mentioned in the table below.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: New vs old price list

Petrol variants

Grand Vitara petrol variant New price Old price Difference Sigma 1.5L 5MT Rs 10.70 lakh Rs 10.45 lakh Rs 25,000 Delta 1.5L 5MT Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 20,000 Delta 1.5L 6AT Rs 13.60 lakh Rs 13.40 lakh Rs 20,000 Zeta 1.5L 5MT Rs 13.91 lakh Rs 13.89 lakh Rs 2,000 Alpha 1.5L 5MT Rs 15.41 lakh Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 2,000 Zeta 1.5L 6AT Rs 15.41 lakh Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 2,000 Alpha 1.5L 6AT Rs 16.91 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh Rs 2,000 Alpha 1.5L 5MT AWD Rs 16.91 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh Rs 2,000

CNG variants

Grand Vitara CNG variant New price Old price Difference Delta MT Rs 13.05 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 20,000 Zeta MT Rs 14.86 lakh Rs 14.84 lakh Rs 2,000

Hybrid variants

Grand Vitara Hybrid variant New price Old price Difference Hybrid Zeta+ 1.5L CVT Rs 18.29 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 30,000 Hybrid Alpha+ 1.5L CVT Rs 19.79 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 30,000

As one can see in the above tables, this mid-size SUV has got a price hike of up to Rs 30,000. The petrol variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are now priced from Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 16.91 lakh. Its bi-fuel CNG variants retail from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 14.86 lakh while the hybrid variants are priced from Rs 18.29 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. It also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The company is offering a bi-fuel CNG option and AWD (all-wheel-drive) as well with some variants of the SUV.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.