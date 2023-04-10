Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets first price hike: Check new vs old price list

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, introduced the all-new Grand Vitara in September last year. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh, ex-showroom. However, this mid-size SUV has now got its first price hike of up to Rs 30,000. The variant-wise prices of the Grand Vitara are mentioned in the table below.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: New vs old price list
Petrol variants
|Grand Vitara petrol variant
|New price
|Old price
|Difference
|Sigma 1.5L 5MT
|Rs 10.70 lakh
|Rs 10.45 lakh
|Rs 25,000
|Delta 1.5L 5MT
|Rs 12.10 lakh
|Rs 11.90 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|Delta 1.5L 6AT
|Rs 13.60 lakh
|Rs 13.40 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|Zeta 1.5L 5MT
|Rs 13.91 lakh
|Rs 13.89 lakh
|Rs 2,000
|Alpha 1.5L 5MT
|Rs 15.41 lakh
|Rs 15.39 lakh
|Rs 2,000
|Zeta 1.5L 6AT
|Rs 15.41 lakh
|Rs 15.39 lakh
|Rs 2,000
|Alpha 1.5L 6AT
|Rs 16.91 lakh
|Rs 16.89 lakh
|Rs 2,000
|Alpha 1.5L 5MT AWD
|Rs 16.91 lakh
|Rs 16.89 lakh
|Rs 2,000
CNG variants
|Grand Vitara CNG variant
|New price
|Old price
|Difference
|Delta MT
|Rs 13.05 lakh
|Rs 12.85 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|Zeta MT
|Rs 14.86 lakh
|Rs 14.84 lakh
|Rs 2,000
Hybrid variants
|Grand Vitara Hybrid variant
|New price
|Old price
|Difference
|Hybrid Zeta+ 1.5L CVT
|Rs 18.29 lakh
|Rs 17.99 lakh
|Rs 30,000
|Hybrid Alpha+ 1.5L CVT
|Rs 19.79 lakh
|Rs 19.49 lakh
|Rs 30,000
As one can see in the above tables, this mid-size SUV has got a price hike of up to Rs 30,000. The petrol variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are now priced from Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 16.91 lakh. Its bi-fuel CNG variants retail from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 14.86 lakh while the hybrid variants are priced from Rs 18.29 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Engine and gearbox
Powering the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. It also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The company is offering a bi-fuel CNG option and AWD (all-wheel-drive) as well with some variants of the SUV.
