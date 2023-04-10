scorecardresearch

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets first price hike: Check new vs old price list

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have been hiked for the first time. This mid-size hybrid SUV is now priced from Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
maruti suzuki grand vitara cng
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has got a price hike of up to Rs 30,000

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, introduced the all-new Grand Vitara in September last year. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh, ex-showroom. However, this mid-size SUV has now got its first price hike of up to Rs 30,000. The variant-wise prices of the Grand Vitara are mentioned in the table below. 

Maruti Suzuki recalls 11,177 Grand Vitara over possible defect in rear seat belt

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: New vs old price list

Petrol variants 

Grand Vitara petrol variantNew priceOld priceDifference
Sigma 1.5L 5MTRs 10.70 lakhRs 10.45 lakhRs 25,000
Delta 1.5L 5MTRs 12.10 lakhRs 11.90 lakhRs 20,000
Delta 1.5L 6ATRs 13.60 lakhRs 13.40 lakhRs 20,000
Zeta 1.5L 5MTRs 13.91 lakhRs 13.89 lakhRs 2,000
Alpha 1.5L 5MTRs 15.41 lakhRs 15.39 lakhRs 2,000
Zeta 1.5L 6ATRs 15.41 lakhRs 15.39 lakhRs 2,000
Alpha 1.5L 6ATRs 16.91 lakhRs 16.89 lakhRs 2,000
Alpha 1.5L 5MT AWDRs 16.91 lakhRs 16.89 lakhRs 2,000

Also Read: Upcoming cars in India in April 2023: Maruti Fronx to MG Comet EV

Also Read
Grand Vitara features

CNG variants 

Grand Vitara CNG variantNew priceOld priceDifference
Delta MTRs 13.05 lakhRs 12.85 lakhRs 20,000
Zeta MTRs 14.86 lakhRs 14.84 lakhRs 2,000

Hybrid variants 

Grand Vitara Hybrid variantNew priceOld priceDifference
Hybrid Zeta+ 1.5L CVTRs 18.29 lakhRs 17.99 lakhRs 30,000
Hybrid Alpha+ 1.5L CVTRs 19.79 lakhRs 19.49 lakhRs 30,000

As one can see in the above tables, this mid-size SUV has got a price hike of up to Rs 30,000. The petrol variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are now priced from Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 16.91 lakh. Its bi-fuel CNG variants retail from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 14.86 lakh while the hybrid variants are priced from Rs 18.29 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. 

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Review:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. It also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The company is offering a bi-fuel CNG option and AWD (all-wheel-drive) as well with some variants of the SUV.

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP rating: Virtus, Slavia, XUV700 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-04-2023 at 12:54 IST