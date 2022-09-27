Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 57,000 pre-bookings: Launched at Rs 10.45 lakh

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara received 57,000 bookings before its official launch. This mid-size SUV has been priced in India from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki has finally revealed the official prices of its flagship SUV, Grand Vitara. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was unveiled in India in July this year and it has been launched at a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh, ex-showroom. It is worth mentioning that the company received over 57,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara even before its official launch.

Pre-bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara commenced on July 11 and this mid-size SUV managed to garner over 57,000 reservations before launch. Moreover, around 45 per cent of the total bookings for the Grand Vitara are currently made for its strong hybrid variants, highlighting strong demand for the hybrid version of the SUV.

The Grand Vitara is the flagship SUV in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio. Sharing its platform and powertrains with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, it is offered with two engine options. The SUV gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. Its other mill is a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

The manual variants of the Grand Vitara get optional AWD too. With an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl, it is India’s most fuel-efficient SUV. The mild-hybrid variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have been priced from Rs 10.45 lakh while its strong hybrid variants will retail from Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

