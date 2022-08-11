Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 33,000 bookings in 30 days: Launch next month

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has received over 33,000 bookings within 30 days. This mid-size SUV will be launched in India next month to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, recently unveiled the Grand Vitara SUV and its prices will be announced next month. Ahead of the official launch, its pre-bookings commenced on July 11 and the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has received over 33,000 bookings within 30 days. Moreover, around 46 per cent of the total reservations are currently made for its strong hybrid variants, highlighting a strong demand.

Maruti Suzuki has received over 1.10 lakh bookings so far for the Grand Vitara and the new-gen Brezza. While the Brezza received over 78,000 bookings in 45 days, the Grand Vitara bagged 33,000 bookings within 30 days, averaging over 1,000 units per day. The all-new Grand Vitara will be the flagship SUV in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio and also the first strong hybrid car from the carmaker in India.

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara First Look:

Moreover, it will be only the second such product in its class after the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the SUV which it is based upon. It is worth mentioning that with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl, the new Grand Vitara’s strong hybrid version will make it the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country. It will be offered with two engine options in India.

The first one will be a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. Its other mill will be a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that will be paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Its manual variants will get optional AWD too. The prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be announced in September and it’s likely to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

