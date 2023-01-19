Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara exports begin from India: OEM aims 60 countries

The made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is now exported to global markets. It is currently priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has commenced the exports of the Grand Vitara SUV. The first shipment of the Grand Vitara has been recently shipped to Latin America from the Kamarajar port. Maruti aims to export Grand Vitara to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighboring regions.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price, specs

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. Its other mill is a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. It now gets a CNG option as well. The Grand Vitara is currently priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Supporting the Government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence. Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success.”

He further added, “By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles. Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received an overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India-manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well.”

