Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta variant: Top 5 things to know

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered in six trim levels – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about its Delta variant.

Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled its new flagship SUV for the Indian market, the Grand Vitara. The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to be launched in September and is likely to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be offered in six trim levels – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s Delta variant.

Grand Vitara Delta: Features Over Base Sigma

The Delta trim will be the second variant in Grand Vitara’s line-up and will be positioned above the base Sigma variant. Over the Sigma variant, the new Grand Vitara Delta will get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, FM, Bluetooth, 4 speakers, etc. In terms of functional equipment, it will get a boot light, paddle shifters (automatic version only), cruise control, and more.

Grand Vitara Delta: Safety Equipment

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s Delta variant will get a host of safety features, including dual front airbags, rear parking sensors with a reverse parking camera, three-point seat belts for all passengers, front seatbelt pre-tensioner with force limiters, ISOFIX child seat mounts, day & night IRVM, seat belt reminders, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), and hill hold assist, among others.

Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings open now: Here’s how to book one

Grand Vitara Delta: Engine and Gearbox

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s Delta variant will get a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that will develop 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. To check its mileage figures, click HERE. The Delta variant of the SUV won’t get the strong hybrid powertrain and the AWD system won’t be available as well.

Grand Vitara Delta: Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications Grand Vitara Delta Length 4345 mm Width 1795 mm Height 1645 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Ground Clearance 210 mm Boot Space 310 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Grand Vitara Delta: Price and Rivals

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is likely to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom. Its Delta manual variant is expected to be priced at Rs 11 lakh while the Delta automatic variant might cost Rs 12.50 lakh, ex-showroom. This mid-size SUV will take on the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, etc.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.