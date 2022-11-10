Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara crosses 75,000 bookings: Waiting period explained

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has garnered more than 75,000 bookings. This mid-size hybrid SUV was launched in India in September this year and is currently priced from Rs 10.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, launched the all-new Grand Vitara mid-size SUV in September this year. Pre-bookings for the same commenced on July 11 and it garnered over 57,000 bookings even before an official launch. Now, the company has revealed that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has crossed the 75,000 bookings mark and over 13,000 units have been delivered.

Maruti Suzuki has received over 75,000 bookings for its flagship offering since July this year. Moreover, around 35 percent of the total bookings for the Grand Vitara are currently made for its strong hybrid variants, highlighting strong demand for its hybrid version as well. The waiting period for the Grand Vitara currently ranges from 2-8 months, depending on the variant.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled at EICMA 2022: India launch soon

While the base and mid-spec variants of the SUV demand a waiting period of 2-4 months, the waiting period for the top-spec strong hybrid variants goes up to 6-8 months. However, please do note that the waiting period may vary from city to city. Please contact your nearest dealership for more information.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Powering the Grand Vitara is a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. Its other mill is a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The manual variants of the Grand Vitara get optional AWD too. With an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl, it is India’s most fuel-efficient SUV.

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara AWD Off-Road Review:

The all-new Grand Vitara is now Maruti Suzuki’s flagship SUV in the country. Its mild-hybrid variants are priced from Rs 10.45 lakh while the strong hybrid variants of the SUV retail from Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Grand Vitara rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, etc.

Also Read: Honda November 2022 discounts: Benefits of up to Rs 63,000 on City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.