Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara crosses 20,000 bookings: 50% demand for strong hybrid variants

Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled its new flagship SUV for the Indian market, the Grand Vitara. Pre-bookings for the same commenced on July 11 and within three weeks, this mid-size SUV has crossed 20,000 bookings. Moreover, around 45 to 50 per cent of the total reservations are currently being made for its strong hybrid variants, highlighting a strong demand.

The new Grand Vitara will be Maruti’s first strong hybrid SUV in India and only the second vehicle in its class after the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to get a strong hybrid mill. Interestingly, with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl, the Grand Vitara’s strong hybrid version will make it the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country.

It will be offered with two engine options in India. The new Grand Vitara will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. This is the same powertrain that will do its duty in Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder as well. It produces 91 bhp & 122 Nm while the electric motor develops 79 bhp & 141 Nm. The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 114 bhp.

The other engine will be Maruti’s 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that will develop 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. Moreover, its manual variants will get an optional AWD system as well. The prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are expected to be announced in September and it’s likely to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

