The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has received over 1.20 lakh bookings till date. This mid-size hybrid SUV is currently priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, introduced its flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara, in September last year. Reservations for the same commenced in July 2022 and this hybrid mid-size SUV has received over 1.20 lakh bookings till date. The company has delivered more than 32,000 units of the Grand Vitara till January 2023 and it demands a high waiting period.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Bookings and waiting period

Month and year Grand Vitara sales September 2022 4,769 October 2022 8,052 November 2022 4,433 December 2022 6,171 January 2023 8,662 Total sales 32,087 units

Maruti Suzuki officially confirmed to Express Drives that the Grand Vitara has received 1,22,437 bookings yet (as of February 22, 2023). While 32,087 units of this latest hybrid SUV have been delivered till January this year, the pending orders currently stand at 90,350 units. The waiting period for the Maruti Grand Vitara ranges from two months to nine months, depending on the variant you choose and the location of the dealership.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Grand Vitara is an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. It also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The manual variants of the Grand Vitara get optional AWD as well. With an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl for strong-hybrid variants, it is India’s most fuel-efficient SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price and rivals

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is currently priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom. This mid-size sport utility vehicle takes on a lot of SUVs in the sub-20 lakh price segment, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

