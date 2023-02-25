scorecardresearch

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara crosses 1.20 lakh bookings: Waiting period up to nine months

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has received over 1.20 lakh bookings till date. This mid-size hybrid SUV is currently priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara rivals a host of SUVs in the sub-20 lakh price segment, including the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, introduced its flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara, in September last year. Reservations for the same commenced in July 2022 and this hybrid mid-size SUV has received over 1.20 lakh bookings till date. The company has delivered more than 32,000 units of the Grand Vitara till January 2023 and it demands a high waiting period. 

Maruti Suzuki recalls 11,177 Grand Vitara over possible defect in rear seat belt

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Bookings and waiting period 

Month and yearGrand Vitara sales
September 20224,769
October 20228,052
November 20224,433
December 20226,171
January 20238,662
Total sales32,087 units

Maruti Suzuki officially confirmed to Express Drives that the Grand Vitara has received 1,22,437 bookings yet (as of February 22, 2023). While 32,087 units of this latest hybrid SUV have been delivered till January this year, the pending orders currently stand at 90,350 units. The waiting period for the Maruti Grand Vitara ranges from two months to nine months, depending on the variant you choose and the location of the dealership. 

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha FZ-X First Ride Review: What’s New?

Also Read
Grand Vitara features

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Grand Vitara is an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. It also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The manual variants of the Grand Vitara get optional AWD as well. With an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl for strong-hybrid variants, it is India’s most fuel-efficient SUV.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Review:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price and rivals 

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is currently priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom. This mid-size sport utility vehicle takes on a lot of SUVs in the sub-20 lakh price segment, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 17:50 IST