Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara beats Seltos, Hyryder in February 2023 sales

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara beats Kia Seltos and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in February 2023 sales. However, the Hyundai Creta still remains the king of the mid-size SUV segment.

Maruti Suzuki introduced its flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara, in September last year and it has been garnering good sales numbers for the company. In fact, in February 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara became India’s second best-selling mid-size SUV by surpassing the Kia Seltos. However, the Hyundai Creta still retains its crown and continues to reign in this category.

Top 5 best-selling mid-size SUVs in February 2023:

Make and model Feb’23 Feb’22 YoY growth Hyundai Creta 10,421 9,606 8.4% Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 9,183 N.A. N.A. Kia Seltos 8,012 6,575 21.8% Toyota Hyryder 3,307 N.A. N.A. Skoda Kushaq 1,783 2,307 -22.7%

As one can see in the above table, the Hyundai Creta continues to dominate the mid-size SUV segment with 10,421 units sold in February 2023. It is followed by the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara which managed to sell 9,183 units last month.

The Grand Vitara beat Kia Seltos and its own cousin, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, in sales. In February 2023, Kia managed to sell 8,012 units of the Seltos while the Toyota Hyryder recorded sales of 3,307 units. At the fifth spot, we have the Skoda Kushaq with 1,783 units.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Specs and price

Powering the Grand Vitara is an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. It also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The manual variants of the Grand Vitara get optional AWD as well. This mid-size SUV is currently priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom.

