Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives at dealerships: Launch in September

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has started arriving at dealerships ahead of its official launch which is likely to take place in September 2022. It is expected to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the talk of the town! India’s largest carmaker recently unveiled its flagship SUV and there’s a lot of hype around it. Ahead of its official launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara has now started arriving at Nexa dealerships across the country. Pre-bookings for the same are already open and one can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Image: The Car Show

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a striking-looking SUV. At the front, it gets a massive chrome embellished grille which is flanked by LED DRLs while the headlamps are positioned below. It gets 17-inch machined-cut alloy wheels and connected LED taillamps at the rear. The Grand Vitara will be offered in nine colour shades and you can check them out HERE.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs rival SUVs: Price comparison

Powering the new Grand Vitara will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. This is the same powertrain that will do its duty in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as well and makes it the most fuel-efficient SUV in India. It produces 91 bhp & 122 Nm while the electric motor develops 79 bhp & 141 Nm.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The combined output of this powertrain is 114 bhp. It will also get a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that will develop 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Moreover, its manual variants will get an optional AWD system too. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will take on the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, etc.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.