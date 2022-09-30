Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder to come factory-fitted with Apollo Apterra Cross tyres

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder come factory-fitted with the Apollo Apterra Cross tyres that are specially designed for mid-size hybrid SUVs.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder come factory fitted with the Apollo Apterra Cross tyres, making them the go-to choice for the mid-size hybrid SUVs. Both hybrid SUVs come outfitted with 17-inch Apollo tyres as OEM fitment.

Apollo claims that the “dedicated range of tyres catering to the (C)SUV segment in India is an outcome of in-depth research of the exact usage patterns of (C)SUV owners/drivers.” The tyre maker also claims that the tyres are designed to perform well under any Indian conditions.

The Apollo Apterra Cross tyres use twin steel belts and are highly puncture resistant while ensuring longer life. The round contact patches provide maximum ride comfort and low noise generation while the block-based design with connected shoulder blocks ensures a high level of road grip to offer the best-in-class handling.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd, commenting on these OE associations, said, “Both Toyota and Maruti Suzuki choosing Apollo Apterra Cross for their hybrid SUVs is a testimony to our efforts of upgrading our product technology. With several of our products coming as standard fitment in compact SUVs in India, we are clearly dominating this segment of passenger vehicles.”