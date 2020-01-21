Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e design revealed: Coupe Electric SUV concept sports BMW like roofline

Maruti Suzuki has today revealed the design sketches of the Futuro-e, the all-electric SUV coupe concept which will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The concept showcases a new design language for the Indo-Japanese automaker which is likely to form a basis of future products from the brand. Maruti Suzuki says that the Futuro-e represents its vision for future e-mobility products. The carmaker will be taking feedback from customers at the Expo and deciding on a future course for the Futuro-e.

The company hasn't yet decided on as to which segment the production version of the Futuro-e will be targeted at. However, going by the design sketches, it is likely that it will be positioned in the C-SUV segment with the length exceeding 4 metres.

The design of the Futuro-e has been curated in India by a team of Maruti Suzuki designers. The carmaker says that this concept is going to demonstrate its commitment towards multiple powertrains in order to meet energy security and emission goals. Though not confirmed, it is likely that the Futuro-e is going to use an all-new platform. And the same will be flexible and can be used to spawn products in different segments going into the future.

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on a budget electric for the Indian market. The same is going to be based on the current generation WagonR. The test mule of the same has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times in the recent past. The production version of the Futuro-e is likely to be positioned above the electric WagonR and cater to a segment above it.

Maruti Suzuki is likely to reveal the technical specifications of the Futuro-e when it showcases the same at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, we expect the range of this electric SUV Coupe to be more than 300 km.