Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Price, specs comparison

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched in India soon. Here’s how it will fare against its top-selling rival sub-compact SUVs in a specification-based comparison.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, showcased the all-new Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000 and will be launched soon. The Fronx will compete in the crowded sub-4-metre compact SUV segment. Here’s how this new kid on the block will fare against the Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue and Sonet in a specification-based comparison.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Dimensions

Specifications Fronx Nexon Brezza Punch Venue Sonet Length 3995 mm 3993 mm 3995 mm 3827 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1765 mm 1811 mm 1790 mm 1742 mm 1770 mm 1790 mm Height 1550 mm 1606 mm 1685 mm 1615 mm 1617 mm 1647 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm 2498 mm 2500 mm 2445 mm 2500 mm 2500 mm Boot space 308 litres 350 litres 328 litres 366 litres 350 litres 392 litres Fuel tank capacity 37 litres 44 litres 48 litres 37 litres 45 litres 45 litres

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs sub-compact SUV rivals: Engine and gearbox

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx will get a 98.6 bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. It will also feature an 88.5 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that will come mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT.

Tata Nexon is available with both petrol and diesel engine choices. It gets a 118 bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 108 bhp 1.2-litre diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a 1.5-litre K15C naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101.6 bhp. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

The Tata Punch gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 85 bhp, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It will soon get the option of CNG as well.

Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet share powertrains with each other. Both these SUVs get an 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed MT, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor with 6-speed iMT & 7-speed DCT, and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel unit with 6-speed MT. The Sonet also gets a 6-speed AT with the diesel mill.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Price

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rs 7.50 lakh – Rs 12.00 lakh (expected) Tata Nexon Rs 7.80 lakh – Rs 14.30 lakh Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rs 8.19 lakh – Rs 14.04 lakh Tata Punch Rs 5.99 lakh – Rs 9.54 lakh Hyundai Venue Rs 7.68 lakh – Rs 13.11 lakh Kia Sonet Rs 7.69 lakh – Rs 14.39 lakh

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx are likely to be revealed in April this year. It is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The ex-showroom prices of all other sub-compact SUVs are mentioned in the above table. While the Tata Punch is the most affordable SUV on the list, the prices of the range-topping Brezza, Sonet and Nexon cross Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Fronx – Crossover or SUV?

Which sub-compact SUV will be your pick?