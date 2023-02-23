scorecardresearch

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Price, specs comparison

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched in India soon. Here’s how it will fare against its top-selling rival sub-compact SUVs in a specification-based comparison.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will compete in the crowded sub-4-metre compact SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, showcased the all-new Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000 and will be launched soon. The Fronx will compete in the crowded sub-4-metre compact SUV segment. Here’s how this new kid on the block will fare against the Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue and Sonet in a specification-based comparison. 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Dimensions 

SpecificationsFronxNexonBrezzaPunchVenue Sonet
Length3995 mm3993 mm3995 mm3827 mm3995 mm3995 mm
Width1765 mm1811 mm1790 mm1742 mm1770 mm1790 mm
Height1550 mm1606 mm1685 mm1615 mm1617 mm1647 mm
Wheelbase2520 mm2498 mm2500 mm2445 mm2500 mm2500 mm
Boot space308 litres350 litres328 litres366 litres350 litres392 litres
Fuel tank capacity37 litres44 litres48 litres37 litres45 litres45 litres

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs sub-compact SUV rivals: Engine and gearbox

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx will get a 98.6 bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. It will also feature an 88.5 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that will come mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT.

Tata-Nexon

Tata Nexon is available with both petrol and diesel engine choices. It gets a 118 bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 108 bhp 1.2-litre diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a 1.5-litre K15C naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101.6 bhp. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. 

2023 Hyundai Venue

The Tata Punch gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 85 bhp, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It will soon get the option of CNG as well.

Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet share powertrains with each other. Both these SUVs get an 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed MT, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor with 6-speed iMT & 7-speed DCT, and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel unit with 6-speed MT. The Sonet also gets a 6-speed AT with the diesel mill.

kia sonet

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Price 

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki FronxRs 7.50 lakh – Rs 12.00 lakh (expected)
Tata NexonRs 7.80 lakh – Rs 14.30 lakh
Maruti Suzuki BrezzaRs 8.19 lakh – Rs 14.04 lakh
Tata PunchRs 5.99 lakh – Rs 9.54 lakh
Hyundai VenueRs 7.68 lakh – Rs 13.11 lakh
Kia SonetRs 7.69 lakh – Rs 14.39 lakh

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx are likely to be revealed in April this year. It is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The ex-showroom prices of all other sub-compact SUVs are mentioned in the above table. While the Tata Punch is the most affordable SUV on the list, the prices of the range-topping Brezza, Sonet and Nexon cross Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Fronx – Crossover or SUV?

Which sub-compact SUV will be your pick? Tell us in the comments below. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 12:25 IST