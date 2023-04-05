Maruti Suzuki Fronx mileage revealed: Claims up to 22.89 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, showcased the all-new Fronx sub-compact SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. Pre-bookings for the same are open and it has bagged over 13,500 orders yet. Ahead of the official price announcement, the company has revealed the mileage figures of this SUV. The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of up to 22.89 kmpl.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Mileage figures
|Maruti Fronx Powertrain
|ARAI Mileage
|1.0-litre turbo petrol with 5-speed MT
|21.50 kmpl
|1.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed AT
|20.01 kmpl
|1.2-litre nat-asp petrol with 5-speed MT
|21.79 kmpl
|1.2-litre nat-asp petrol with 5-speed AMT
|22.89 kmpl
As one can see in the above table, depending on the powertrain, the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx is claimed to offer a mileage of up to 22.89 kmpl. The Fronx will be offered with two petrol engine options in India. Maruti Suzuki is also working on a CNG version of this sub-compact SUV which won’t be offered at the time of the launch but will be introduced in the coming months.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and gearbox
Powering the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that churns out 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It will also get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill that develops 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price and competition
The prices of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be announced this month, i.e. in April 2023. It is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom, and will be sold via the company’s NEXA outlets. This sub-compact SUV will take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, etc.
