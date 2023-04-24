Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched; Price starts at Rs. 7.46 lakh

The new Fronx is available in 5 trims – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha, five colours, and with a choice of two engine options.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the much-awaited Fronx SUV at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh for the base Sigma variant and goes up to Rs. 13.13 lakh for the top-of-the-line Alpha turbo variant. The Baleno-based Fronx made its debut at the Auto Expo and has gathered a lot of bookings already.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Pricelist

Variant (1.2L K-Series engine) Price Variant (1.0-litre K-Series Turbo with smart hybrid) Price Sigma 5MT Rs. 7,46,500 Delta+ 5MT Rs. 9,72,500 Delta 5MT Rs. 8,32,500 Zeta 5MT Rs. 10,55,500 Delta AGS Rs. 8,87,500 Zeta 6AT Rs. 12,05,500 Delta+ 5MT Rs. 8,72,500 Alpha 5MT Rs. 11,47,500 Delta+ AGS Rs. 9,27,500 Alpha 6AT Rs. 12,97,500 Alpha Dual Tone MT Rs. 11,63,500 Alpha Dual Tone AT Rs. 13,13,500

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine

The Fronx has a choice of two powertrains – a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The 1.0-litre boosterjet puts out 100hp and 147Nm, paired to either a 5-spped manual or a 6-spped torque converter automatic. The Fronx is currently the only Maruti Suzuki offering with a turbo-petrol engine.

Second is the brand’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 90bhp and does duty in multiple Maruti Suzuki cars. The powertrain is offered with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Rivals

The Fronx competes with other compact SUVs and crossovers such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and the Kia Sonet.