Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Jimny cross 50,000 bookings within four months: Details

Maruti Suzuki’s Fronx and Jimny SUVs have gathered more than 50,000 bookings within four months. The prices of the Jimny 5-door will be revealed this month while the deliveries of the Fronx have already commenced in India.

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on SUVs to increase its market share in the Indian market. The new Jimny 5-door and the Fronx made their debut at the Auto Expo 2023. Bookings for the same commenced on January 12 and these sport utility vehicles have gathered more than 50,000 bookings within four months. Here’s all you need to know about them.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Jimny: Bookings and delivery

The bookings for the Maruti Fronx and Jimny began on January 12, 2023. By the end of March, the Jimny and Fronx gathered 23,500 and 13,500 bookings respectively. However, as of May 1, the order book for these sub-compact SUVs stands at around 53,000 units. In the last one month, the bookings for the Fronx have almost doubled and it currently has 26,500 orders.

Maruti Suzuki has already announced the prices of the all-new Fronx and its deliveries have commenced across the country. This might be one of the reasons for a sudden increase in its demand. The prices of the Jimny 5-door will be announced later this month. Ahead of its official launch, this off-roader SUV has bagged 26,500 bookings.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Jimny: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that develops 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. It also gets an 88.5 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and comes mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed automatic transmission with an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Jimny: Price in India

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Fronx in five trim levels, Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It retails from Rs 7.47 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh, ex-showroom. The prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be revealed later this month and it’s expected to be priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.99 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

