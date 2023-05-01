Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a new colour shade: Deliveries begin in India

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been introduced in a new Bluish Black paint scheme and it is now offered in a total of ten colour variants. This sub-compact SUV is priced from Rs 7.47 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the all-new Fronx sub-compact SUV in India and it has been priced from Rs 7.47 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open and its deliveries have now commenced across the country. The company has also introduced a new Bluish Black paint scheme for the Fronx and it is now offered in a total of ten colour variants.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Design and colours

Maruti Suzuki has managed to make the Fronx look distinctive. It is a sub-compact SUV with a coupe-like appeal and is available in ten colour shades. They are Arctic White, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Bluish Black (new), Earthen Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red with Black roof and Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof.

Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed MT and an AMT. The Fronx also marks the return of Maruti’s Boosterjet engine. It gets 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that churns out 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price and competition

The new 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in five trim levels: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha with prices ranging from Rs 7.47 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it directly rivals a host of sub-compact SUVs in the market which includes the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc.

Also Read: Top 10 cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Baleno, Tiago, Bolero Neo & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.