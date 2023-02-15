Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG spied on test: Launch this year

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG has been spied on test in India for the first time. It is likely to be launched by mid-2023 and will be the fourth Nexa car with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Maruti Suzuki showcased the all-new Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 as a petrol-only model. The regular variants of the Fronx are expected to be launched in April this year. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the Maruti Fronx has been spotted on test and a closer look at the images reveal that it comes equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit and emission testing equipment.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG on test (Image: WhatCar India)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG: What to expect?

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG will feature a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel engine that develops 88.5 bhp & 113 Nm in the petrol mode and 76.4 bhp & 98.5 Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox only. It’s likely to be offered in Sigma and Delta variants and come well-equipped with features.

Also Read: Renault, Nissan to invest Rs 5,300 crore in India: To launch six new vehicles

Maruti Suzuki Fronx petrol: Engine and gearbox

Powering the regular variants of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that develops 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. It will also get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Fronx – Crossover or SUV?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price and rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is likely to be launched in April this year and it’s expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. Its CNG variants might debut by mid-2023 and will demand a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding nat-asp petrol variants. It will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, etc.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.