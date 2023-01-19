Maruti Suzuki Fronx: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki flexes its might by introducing Nexa’s first urban sub-4 metre SUV, the Fronx. We decode the new stylish vehicle.

Is it a coupe or a hot hatchback on stilts? No, it is Maruti Suzuki’s brand new sub-4 metre SUV, the Fronx, which was recently unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. Now we have all heard the famous line by William Shakespeare, “What’s in a name?” Apparently, everything. Like it or not, the new nameplate manages to stand out. Before you start racking your brain and end up searching on Google what Fronx means, let us save you the trouble. It is an amalgamation of two words — Frontier and Next. Hence, the name Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What is it?

If you take a look at the entire Maruti Suzuki range, the Fronx is a coupe SUV that will slot between the stylish Baleno and the old-school designed SUV, the Brezza. With the addition of the Fronx and the much-awaited Jimny, the country’s number one car marker will now offer three sub-4 metre SUVs including both its Arena and Nexa brands. C V Raman, Chief Technical Officer at Maruti Suzuki explains the thought behind this. He said, “This will help the company gain leadership in the SUV space.” As we all know, SUVs are the fastest growing segment in the Indian automobile market, C V Raman said, “To bring in something different, the design of the Fronx will distinguish it from its competition.”

The Fronx is an SUV that makes quite a style statement with its swooping coupe roofline. The dynamic and aerodynamic design will capture the interest of new-age buyers looking for a stylish and unconventional vehicle with plenty of road presence. Retaining the typical SUV traits, the Fronx has a tall stance and muscular silhouette with square shape wheel arches. The new SUV retains the Nexwave grille, an all-black front fascia with a thick chrome strip cutting across it. The sleek looking three cube DRLs are inspired by crystal blocks while in the rear, it is the first Maruti Suzuki to sport connected LED lights that run across the tailgate. The rear skid plate adds a brawny look to the Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Premium cabin

The Fronx gets a dual-tone black and Bordeaux cabin with metal forged inserts on the dashboard. It sports a 9-inch vertical-shaped infotainment system with a 360-degree camera, 6 speaker Arkamy’s music system, a wireless phone charger, paddle shifters, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Head-up display. However, it does miss out on some popular features like a sunroof and ventilated front seats. With Suzuki Connect onboard, the Fronx boasts over 40 connected features.

The Fronx range comes loaded with safety features like six airbags for the top two trims, ISOFIX child seats, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist and much more.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Twin engine options

Maruti Suzuki has brought back the 1-litre turbo petrol, the Boosterjet, which has a total output of 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. Earlier, it has available on the Baleno RS, but now the powertrain for the first time comes with mild-hybrid technology. The turbo petrol engine is available in two transmissions, the 5-speed manual and the 6-speed automatic torque converter. The Boosterjet comes in three trims — Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.

The other engine option is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated powertrain that churns out 88.5bhp and 113Nm of torque. It’s mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. This motor is available in three variants — Sigma, Delta and Delta+.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Competition

The Fronx has a long list of rivals that also includes its sibling the Brezza. The other sub-4 metre SUVs that the Fronx will take on are Tata Nexon, the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.

