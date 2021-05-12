Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty period amid Covid-19 second wave

With the said announcement, Maruti Suzuki is now among the manufacturers who have extended service and warranty timelines for the customers amid the Covid-19 second wave scenario to offer them better convenience.

By:May 12, 2021 4:15 PM

 

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 second wave, India’s leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced an extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty for the customers. The company said in a press statement that the said extension would be applicable to cars whose free service and the warranty period are expiring between 15th March to 31st May 2021. These will be extended up to 30th June 2021. Speaking on the latest announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said that with customer convenience at the core of initiatives, Maruti Suzuki has decided to extend the free services, warranty, and extended warranty for its customers till the 30th of June 2021. Earlier, these were expiring between 15th of March and 31st May, 2021.

He also stated that since customers in several states are currently facing restricted movement, the aforementioned extension will surely give them relief. They can avail the said services at their convenience, as lockdown eases. That said, this shall bring a sigh of relief to the customers who have been worried due to the fact that their cars’ warranties and free services were expiring before 31st May, 2021. With the said announcement, Maruti Suzuki is now among the manufacturers who have extended service and warranty timelines for the customers amid the Covid-19 second wave scenario to offer them better convenience.

Earlier, Tata Motors had announced that customers whose cars’ warranties and free service periods are expiring between 1st April and 31st May 31 will now get an extension till 30th June, 2021. Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently announced a Customer Connect 2.0 program under which it has increased the timeline for the regular and paid extended warranty program of their cars. Apart from this, the scheduled service or maintenance is also being extended. The company says that the validity extension of these products/programs will be up to one month in cities and states where the lockdown is being imposed.

