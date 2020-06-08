maruti suzuki extends customer support in cyclone hit states on road service loaner cars and more

Maruti Suzuki has designated services managers based on different regions in the cyclone-hit states and has a backup of additional car repair manpower and spare parts, along with measures on the motor insurance front.

Maruti Suzuki India is extending its services to customers affected by a cyclone across the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, including reaching out to them with precautionary steps to prevent car damage. The company has sent out more than six lakh SMSes to inform customers about preventive measures which would help them protect their vehicles from aggravating damage. The company has designated services managers based on region and has a backup of additional car repair manpower and spare parts, along with measures on the motor insurance front.

Maruti Suzuki has put a series of measures in action for its customers. These include:

A. Proactive measures at workshops to prevent damages to cars

B. Quick Support through Maruti On-Road Service (MOS) teams have been kept ready

C. Assigning area-wise Service Managers to help customers in distress

D. The mobile numbers of Service Managers are being shared with the customers in their respective areas, so that the customers can directly reach out for any assistance

E. Maruti Suzuki has also tied up with vehicle towing agencies to provide seamless 24×7 services

F. Inventory of spare parts have been strengthened to prevent any shortage and offer quick service

G. Additional car repair manpower identified and kept on standby to be deployed to the affected workshops from nearby workshops of dealer

H. Additionally, the Company has tied up with insurance firms for quick disposal of claims

I. Loaner cars/tie-up with cab services offered to provide mobility support during repairs

Also read: Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars

In related news, Maruti Suzuki announced relief measures late last month for damaged cars in regions affected by Amphan cyclone. The company reached out to customers in advance in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand to educate them on do’s and don’ts. The country’s largest car manufacturer says that it has reached out to over 3 lakh Maruti Suzuki customers through SMS. Through this, the brand has informed them about preventive measures. In addition to this, the company has also initiated a series of measures in order to quickly attend the affected and damaged customer cars.

