Maruti Suzuki exports 1 millionth vehicle from Gujarat’s Mundra port

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has announced that it has exported its 1 millionth vehicle from Gujarat's Mundra port. The Indo-Japanese automaker began exporting its vehicle from the Mundra port back in 2009. The one-millionth vehicle exported was the carmaker's sub-compact sedan Dzire to Chile. From the Mundra port, Maruti Suzuki exports its cars to far Eastern, Latin American and European markets. At the moment, Maruti Suzuki exports 14 models from India. This includes Alto K10, Celerio, Baleno, Ignis and Dzire taking a prominent share. In addition to Mundra, the carmaker also exports its vehicles from the Mumbai port.

Commenting on the achievement, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Within a decade of commencement of exports from Mundra, we achieved the significant milestone of shipping one-millionth car. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always aligned our exports strategy to keep pace with the changing market scenario. Maruti Suzuki exports are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship vision of “Make in India”. The efforts by Maruti Suzuki reflect India’s capabilities of manufacturing cars that meet global standards of quality, safety, design and technology.”

In other news, Maruti Suzuki is going to introduce an all-new product this festive season. The same will be named as the S-Presso and is a micro-SUV based on the Future Concept S. The same will find its place below the Vitara Brezza in the automaker's portfolio. In terms of dimensions, the S-Presso will be only slightly bigger than the Alto. It will be a budget offering and hence, expect it to be priced in-between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered with just a petrol engine option. Under the hood, the S-Presso is going to come with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, engine which will produce 63 hp of power along with 90 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT unit.