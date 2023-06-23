Maruti Suzuki eVX electric caught testing in Poland

The all-new Maruti Suzuki eVX electric will make its global debut in 2025.

Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle, eVX, was caught testing at Krakow, Poland. The country’s number one car manufacturer showcased the concept electric vehicle at the 2023 Auto Expo. The e-vehicle is expected to make its debut in 2025.

Maruti Suzuki eVX electric: Design

The eVX test mule was heavily camouflaged in all-black, but going by the shape and design of the new e-vehicle, it looks similar to the Fronx and Grand Vitara. Understandably, the concept showcased a larger-than-life design of the wheel rims, but the test vehicle sports simple multi-spoke alloy wheels. The eVX has a raised bonnet hood and appears to have a chrome strip connecting the LED headlights and sitting above a big-sized front grille.

Also Read: 2023 Honda Shine 125 vs SP 125: Price, specs comparison

From the side, the eVX looks very similar to the Fronx with square-shaped wheel arches. Apart from the distinctive coupe-like sloping roofline, the C-pillar area is muscular just like the Fronx. As the eVX test vehicle also gets connected LED tail lamps.

Image: AutoGaleria

Maruti Suzuki eVX electric: Interiors

The eVX is going to be the first vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to have a massive screen that will double up as a driver’s instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen display. As the dashboard is all fully covered, the only thing that was visible was the vertically designed air condition vents. The upcoming e-vehicle offers features like additional storage space below the central console and the driver seat’s power electronic switches.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki eVX at Auto Expo 2023:

Maruti Suzuki eVX electric: Powertrain Specs

Maruti Suzuki hasn’t revealed the deals of the electric powertrain but it will get a 60 kWh battery pack that the company claims will return a range of 550km on a single charge. The eVX is based on a brand-new platform dedicated to EVs and the new vehicle’s dimensions are — 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 1,600mm in height.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross comparison: What to expect?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.