Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs XL6: Here’s what is different

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched their new premium offering, the XL6 which is a multi-purpose vehicle based on the Ertiga 7-seat model. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 although based on the same underpinnings of the Ertiga is designed to offer more premium features and different styling. But how is it any different and what does it carry forward from the Ertiga? We highlight the differences and similarities between both cars.

Sales Model

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena sales channel. The new XL6 however being a premium model will be sold through the brand’s Nexa dealership channel with premium features and a higher price tag which we will get to in a bit.

Styling Changes

The XL6 has been given a different exterior styling in order to differentiate from the standard Ertiga model. The XL6 at the front gets an all-new front grille and will be offered with LED projector headlamps with four reflector chambers in each lamp. It will also feature LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. The front bumper has also been restyled while the overall car has been given SUV/Crossover kind of styling with a plastic reinforced front and rear bumpers, and plastic cladding on the side and over the wheel arches. The rear bumper has also been restyled for a bolder look.

XL6 Dashboard (Above) vs Ertiga Dashboard (Below)

Changes to the Cabin

While the Ertiga comes with a beige with faux wood style interior, the XL6 offers an all-black interior. While the overall styling of the dashboard and cabin is similar to the Ertiga, the XL6 instead offers a stone finish garnish and silver accent trim panels. In infotainment system is the new Smartplay touchscreen system which is offered in all of the latest Maruti Suzuki cars. However, the most distinct feature in the XL6 is that the second row of seats replaces the bench seat for a dual captain seat layout. Meaning that while the Ertiga offers a 7-seat layout, the XL6 offers a 6-seat layout. Maruti Suzuki has also worked on making the cabin quieter with additional sound-absorbing materials for a better in-cabin experience.

Colour Options

The XL6 will be offered in 6 colour options. These include Nexa Blue, Auburn Red, Khaki, Grey, Silver and White. As for the Ertiga, The Ertiga, on the other hand, is offered in five colour options. While it doesn’t come in Nexa blue for obvious reasons, it is offered a Metallic Oxford Blue, in addition to Auburn Red, Grey, Silver and White. However, the Silver colour options on both cars are of different shades.

Engine Offering

While the Ertiga and the XL6 share their underpinnings, one similarity that remains is that they are both powered by the same engine. The XL6 will be powered by the K15 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with the SmartHybrid system. The engine is tuned to develop 103hp and 138Nm of torque. Like the Ertiga, it will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission along with a 4-speed automatic variant as well. The engine in both models is BS6 compliant. While the engine in the Ertiga is also offered in CNG, and the Ertiga is currently also offered with a diesel option, the XL6 is not offered in CNG nor a diesel variant.

(Left) Ertiga 2nd Row Seats vs (Right) XL6 2nd Row Seats

Variant wise price difference

While variant-by-variant comparison would be unfair as the XL6 even in Zeta trim level has a different equipment list than the base variant Ertiga LXI. But the XL6 Zeta manual trim is nearly Rs 2 lakh higher than the Ertiga. Looking at the automatic version, the Ertiga sees a starting price of Rs 9.2 lakh, while the Zeta AT trim of the XL6 is priced higher at Rs 10.8 lakh. The fully equipped Ertiga in the ZXI+ trim is only offered as a manual with a price of Rs 9.6 lakh, however, the XL6 is also offered with the automatic version for the top of the line Alpha model which costs Rs 11.4 lakh. While yo not only get a vehicle equipped with premium features for the extra cost of the XL6, Maruti offers additional personalised and premium sales and after-sales experience from its Nexa channel of the dealer network.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 variant wise ex-showroom, Delhi price comparison:

